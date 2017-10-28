Death Notices Saturday 28th October, 2017

Michael Maher

Belville Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart room, adjacent to the Sacred Heart Church, Rye Hill, Monivea tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Michael Maher on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

James Collins

Duniry, Loughrea and formerly of Baylin, Athlone. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Mass for James Collins on Monday at 1 in Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust Fund at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Anthony also known as Tony Flaherty

Peterswell, Gort and formerly of Kilronan, Aran Islands and Derbyshire, England. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 9. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh to arrive at 5:45. Mass for Tony Flaherty on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

James also known as Jimmy Hynes

Lissinard, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor today from 3. Removal at 6:30 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Killeen. Mass for Jimmy Hynes tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.

Anne Vaughan nee Folan

Cardinal Cushing Road, Mervue and formerly of Claddagh. Reposing at The Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of the Holy Family, Mervue tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to the adjoining church. Mass for Anne Vaughan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Vera Ryan nee McKeown

Guilka, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence in Guilka today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Mary’s Church, Skehana for mass for Vera Ryan at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Menlough. House private on tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Tim Herno

new Village, Barna. Mass for Tim Hernon this morning at 11 in Barna Church. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to RNLI.

Martin Walsh

Tulrush, Belclare, Tuam. Mass for Martin Walsh this morning at 11:30 in Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Association.