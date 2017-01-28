Death Notices, Saturday 28th of January, 2017

Fr. Sean Kilcoyne

Renmore and late chaplain of Bon Secours Hospital. Reposing at Aras Naofa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Fr. Sean Kilcoyne on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery, Caherlistrane.

Sr. Mary Divilly

6 Cnoc Mhuire, Ballyloughane, Renmore and formerly of Muckrush, Currandulla and Merritt Island, Florida. Reposing at St. Vincents Convent of Mercy, Newtownsmith today from 3 until 6. Reposing again at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Sr. Mary Divilly on Monday at 11. Private Cremation to follow to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to St. Patricks Oncology Ward, UHG.

Annie Broderick nee Nevin

Skehanagh, Tynagh in her 92nd year. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna today from 4:30. Removal at 6:30 to St. Lawrence’s Church, Tynagh. Mass for Annie Broderick tomorrow Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Killimor Old Cemetery.

Ann also known as Nano Carr nee Schofield

Grattan Road, Claddagh. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh this morning for mass for Nano Carr at 11. Private cremation to follow. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Fallon

Tarmon, Gort. Reposing at his residence today from 3 until 6. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Annes Church, Shanaglish for mass for Michael Fallon at 1. Funeral afterwards to Mount Cross Cemetery, Kinvara. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bruce Bewell

Oldthort, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Chapel, Portunma Retirement Village, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna this evening from 5.30 until 7. Mass for Bruce Bewell tomorrow Sunday at 11 in Dignity Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Church Hill Cemetery.

Paddy Tierney

Rusheeny, Oughterard. Mass for Paddy Tierney today at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Stroke Unit, UHG.