Death Notices Saturday 26th August, 2017

Jason Hoban

23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe and 9 Middle Road, Bannagher, Co. Offaly. Reposing at 23 Cloughbrack, Eyrecourt tomorrow Sunday from 2 until 8. Mass for Jason Hoban on Monday at 11:30 in Eyrecourt Church. Funeral afterwards to Kiltormer New Cemetery.

Anthony also known as Tony Dolan

Mullagh Road, Gurtymadden, Loughrea. Reposing at his home this evening from 4. Removal at 9 to St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Mass for Tony Dolan tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Finnure Cemetery.

George Gillan

Inishmore, Aran Islands. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 2:30. Removal at 4:30 to Rossaveal Harbour for ferry at 6:30. Reposing at his residence in Inishmore tomorrow Sunday from 12. Removal on Monday to Ochaill Church, Aran Islands for mass for George Gillan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cill Einne Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Coronary Care Unit, University Hospital Galway.