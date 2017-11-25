Death Notices Saturday 25th November, 2017

Mary Mannion

14 Parkmore Estate, Tuam. Reposing at her home this evening. Reposing again at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Mannion on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. House private tomorrow Sunday and Monday, by request.

Michael Dolan

Skehenane, Woodlawn, Ballinasloe, in his 93rd Year. Reposing at Aras Mhuire Funeral Home, New Inn this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Cillian’s Church, New Inn. Mass for Michael Dolan tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Grange Cemetery.

Tommy also known Tom Coen

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Coleman’s Room, adjoining St. Coleman’s Church, Corofin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Tom Coen tomorrow Sunday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Old Cemetery.

Michael Coleman Mulkerrin

Galway and Carna, Connemara. Reposing at Mylotte’s Funeral Home, Carna this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Carna Church. Mass for Michael Coleman Mulkerrin tomorrown Sunday at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to Muighnish Cemetery.