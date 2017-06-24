Death Notices Saturday 24th June, 2017

Frank O’ Malley

Turlough, Rosmuc. Reposing at his residence this morning from 11 until 3 and then at Clarke’s Funeral Parlour, Rosmuc from 5. Removal at 8 to Rosmuc Church. Mass for Frank O Malley tomorrow, Sunday at 1:30. Cremation on Monday at 2 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Rosmuc Day Centre.

Mary Foley nee Gilmore

Ballinamona Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Foley on Monday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Mary Kate McDonagh nee Joyce

Monroe, Claregalway. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel this afternoon from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Mass for Mary Kate McDonagh tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery.

Elizabeth Gillispie nee Carey

Carrowpeter, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Elizabeth Gillispie tomorrow Sunday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.