Death Notices Saturday 23rd September, 2017

Martin Joe Hughes

8 Parkmore Estate, Tuam and formerly of Clogherboy Tuam. Removal from UHG Monday to Shannon Crematorium for cremation. Immediate family only, by request.

Maria Clarke nee Dillon

Gurtymadden, Loughrea and formerly of Killimor. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre, Killimor tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 7. Mass for Maria Clarke on Monday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Church, Mullagh. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Malachy Dolan

St. Clerans, Craughwell. Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell today from 4. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Mass for Malachy Dolan tomorrow Sunday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, UHG.

Brother John Corbett

St. Patrick’s Care Centre, Baldoyle and formerly of Tuam. Mass for Brother John Corbett this morning at 10:30 in St. Patrick’s Care Centre, Baldoyle. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery arriving at 2 approximately.

Eileen Delaney nee O’Brien

Curryhills, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and formerly of Carrowbrowne, Galway. Removal this morning to Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Properous for mass for Eileen Delaney at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Association of Ireland.