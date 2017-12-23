Death Notices Saturday 23rd December, 2017

Micheál Ó Loideáin

An Gleann Mór, Carraroe, Connemara. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday, Christmas Eve, from 3 until 6. Removal on Tuesday, St. Stephen’s Day, to Carraroe Church for mass for Micheál Ó Loideáin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Barr A Doireadh Cemetery, Carraroe. House private Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukemia Trust.

Bernard also known Bunny Joyce

Joyce’s Bar, Cleggan. Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Sunday, Christmas Eve, from 4 until 8. Removal on Tuesday, St. Stephen’s Day, to Star of The Sea Church, Claddaghduff for mass for Bernard Joyce at 1. Funeral afterwards to Ballinakill Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning, by request.

Madeline Forde nee Bugler

Hollyhill, Gurtymadden, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Jarlath’s Church, Ballydugan. Mass for Madeline Forde tomorrow Sunday, Christmas Eve, at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilcooley Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Kathleen Waters nee Gilligan

Church Street, Gort. Reposing at her home this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Kathleen Waters tomorrow Sunday, Christmas Eve, at 12 in St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private this morning, by request.

Seán Conroy

Screeb, Rosmuc, Connemara. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal to Rosmuc Church tomorrow Sunday, Christmas Eve, for mass for Seán Conroy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Teresa Clancy nee Flaherty

Rusheens, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Teresa Clancy tomorrow Sunday, Christmas Eve, at 10. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery.

Anne McNamara nee Cannon

Prospect, Athenry and formerly of Moanbawn, Athenry. Arriving at Church of the Assumption, Athenry this morning for mass for Anne McNamara at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Sheanon nee Donoghue

Rathglass, New Inn, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Sheanon this morning at 11 in St. Killian’s Church, New Inn. Funeral afterwards to Bullaun Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Portiuncula Patient Fund.