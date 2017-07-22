Death Notices Saturday 22nd July, 2017

Michael Wallace

Sylane, Tuam. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare for mass for Michael Wallace at 12. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery.

Norah Flaherty nee Teahan

Claremont Park, Rahoon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Norah Flaherty on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Naughton nee Mannion

Renmore and formerly of College Road. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to the Church. Mass for Mary Naughton on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Brendan Larkin

The Shop, Kilchreest, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral home Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest for mass for Brendan Larkin at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest Old Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request.

Molly Lyons nee Donoghue

Cooloo, Moylough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Gilmores Funeral Home, Moylough on Monday from 5 until 8. Removal on Tuesday from her residence to St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough for mass for Molly Lyons at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph also known as Joe Galvin

Mount Mary, Ballygar. Reposing at his residence today from 2 until 5:30 with removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar arriving at 6:45. Mass for Joe Galvin tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.