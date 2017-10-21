15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Saturday 21st October, 2017

October 21, 2017

Time posted: 9:15 am

Tom Meehan

Quarry Road, Menlo and formerly of Annaghdown.  Reposing at his home in Menlo tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8.  Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar on Monday for mass for Tom Meehan at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

 

Frank Quinn

Belair Drive, Tuam.  Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5.  Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Frank Quinn on Monday at 12:30.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Croí.

 

James Meehan

The Square, Dunmore.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore tomorrow Sunday from 5.  Removal at 7 to Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore.  Mass for James Meehan on Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.

 

Angela Flynn nee Carew

Togher, Ballinasloe and formerly of Kilrickle.  Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 3:30.  Removal at 6 to St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell.  Mass for Angela Flynn tomorrow  Sunday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

 

John Francis also known as Seán Ward

Prospect, Athenry and formerly of the Agricultural College, Athenry, Ballsbridge, Dublin and Dunleer, Co. Louth.  Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8.  Removal from his home tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Seán Ward at 1.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.  House private today and tomorrow, and family flowers only, by request.

 

Maisie Walsh nee Egan

Deerpark, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe.  Mass for Maisie Walsh this morning at 11 in Christ the King Church, Quansboro.  Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

