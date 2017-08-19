Death Notices Saturday 19th August, 2017

Margaret also know as Peggy Maybin nee Monaghan

Larahmore, Ballyglunin and formerly of Cave, Clarenbridge. Reposing at her home tomorrow, Sunday from 5 until 7. Mass for Margaret Maybin in Church of the Annunciation, Clarenbridge on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to I.C.U. at University Hospital Galway.

Norah Seery nee Mitchell

Clonellan, Ballydangan, Athlone and formerly of Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her home tomorrow, Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday morning to St. Brigid’s Church, Drum for mass for Norah Seery at 12. Funeral afterwards to Drum Cemetery. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.

William also known as Bill Greaney

Cahernaglass, Abbeyknockmoy, Tuam. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Room adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea tomorrow, Sunday from 5 until 8. Removal from his home on Monday morning to Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill for mass for William Greaney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tobar Padraic Cemetery, Ryehill. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Tobar Padraic Cemetery Fund or Galway Hospice.

John McDonagh

Coole Park, Bohermore and formerly of Shantalla. Reposing at Holy Family Funeral Home, Mervue tomorrow, Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Foster Street. Mass for John McDonagh on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Dowd nee Scarry

Hymany Park, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Hospital Mortuary Chapel tomorrow, Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St Michaels Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Dowd on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Patrick also known as Pakie Mannion

Gurteen, Dunmore. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Dunmore this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to Our Lady and St. Nicholas’s Church, Dunmore. Mass for Pakie Mannion tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private on Sunday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Temple St. Hospital or Irish Kidney Association.

Seán McDonagh

Killeaney Road, Inis Mór, Aran Islands. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this morning from 10:30. Removal at 11:30 to Rossaveal for the ferry to Inis Mór at 1. Reposing again at his residence in Kilronan tomorrow Sunday from 11. Removal on Monday to Kilronan Church for mass for Seán McDonagh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cill Éinne Cemetery. House private today, by request.

Mary Ellen also known as Molly O’Brien nee Bracken

Cartron East, Tinnycross, Tullamore, Co. Offaly. Mass for Molly O’Brien this afternoon at 2 in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral afterwards to St. Colmcille Cemetery, Durrow, Co. Offaly. Family flowers only, by request.

Pauline Feeney nee Kearns

Fahy Gardens, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Sunday for mass for Pauline Feeney at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Kathleen Mullooly

Ballygar. Mass for Kathleen Mullooly today at 11 in St. Mary’s Church, Ballygar. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, Sacred Heart Hospital, Roscommon.