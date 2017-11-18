Death Notices Saturday 18th November, 2017

John Conroy

Lehenagh, Cashel, Connemara. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 9. Mass for John Conroy tomorrow Sunday at 2 in St. James’s Church, Cashel. Funeral afterwards to Highcashel cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary also known as Molly Glynn nee Wade

Doonwood, Mountbellew. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew today from 4:30 to 7. Removal afterwards to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Molly Glynn tomorrow Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Menlough.

James also known as Jimmy Hughes

Clonboo, Currandulla. Reposing at Currandulla Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 6:30. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla tomorrow Sunday for mass for Jimmy Hughes at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croi.

Julie Collins nee Delaney

Lisheenavalla, Claregalway. Reposing at Brooklodge Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of Mary Immaculate, Brooklodge, Ballyglunin. Mass for Julie Collins tomorrow Sunday at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Eddie Morris, Kilbannon

Tuam. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon for mass for Eddie Morris at 1. Cremation service will take place at Shannon Crematorium on Monday at 3. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Eimear Noonan

Caher, Co. Clare. Reposing at her home today from 1 with prayers at 6. Mass for Eimear Noonan tomorrow Sunday at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Flagmount. Funeral afterwards to Killanena cemetery. No flowers and house private tomorrow Sunday, by request. A Park and Ride system will be in place on all approaches.

Elizabeth also known as Betty Fallon nee McDonald

Ballyeighter, Aille and formerly of Ballyduggan, Loughrea and Shanbally, Craughwell. Mass for Betty Fallon today at 12 in St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit, Patient Comfort Fund.