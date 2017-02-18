Death notices, Saturday 18th of February, 2017

Christy Higgins

Graveshill, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his son Niall’s residence in Somerset, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 8. Removal on Monday to St. Patricks Church, Kiltormer for mass for Christy Higgins at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Palliative Care and Cancer Care West.

Thomas better known as ‘Topsy’ Kenny

Ballinakill Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Sunday from 12 until 8. Mass for Topsy Kenny Monday at 1 in Meelick Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sarah better known as ‘Syd’ Kelly nee Wright

The Hill, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Funeral cortege will arrive at St. Brendan’s Cathedral on Monday for mass for Syd Kelly at 12. Funeral afterwards to Mount-Pleasant Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Home Dialysis Merlin Park.

Kathleen Corbett nee Flood

Glenorney, The Promenade, Salthill. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Removal at 6.30 to the Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Kathleen Corbett Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.

Sheila Walsh nee Keaney

Raha, Oughterard. Reposing at Aiseirí, Church Road, Moycullen tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6:30. Funeral Cortege to arrive at Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard on Monday for mass for Sheila Walsh at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery. House Private, by Request.

Paddy Nolan

Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England and formerly of Maree, Oranmore and St. Anthony’s Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 4:30. Removal at 6 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Paddy Nolan on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Thomas also known as Tommy Slevin

Cahernaman, Loughrea. Mass for Tommy Slevin in Church of the Holy Family Clostoken today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery.

Bridget Jeveli nee Holleran

Florida, USA and formerly of Carrowkeel, Clonbur. Ashes arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur today for mass for Bridget Jeveli at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.