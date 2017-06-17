Death Notices Saturday 17th June, 2017

Patrick also known as Paddy Glynn

Killaghbeg, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe and formerly of Leitra, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Arus Mhuir Funeral Home, New Inn tomorrow, Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to St Michaels Church, Cappataggle. Mass for Patrick Glynn on Monday at 12. Burial afterwards in Killaan Cemetery.

Lorna Daly nee Kenny

Cloonarkin Drive, Oranmore and formerly of Bishopstown, Cork. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal on Monday to Church of Immaculate Conception, Oranmore for mass for Lorna Daly at 12. Funeral afterwards to St Colemans Cemetery, Gort. House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway branch of Western Alzheimers Association.

Kathleen Murphy nee Lawless

Lower Fairhill, Claddagh and formerly of Cross St. and Bohermore. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood St. tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 5:45 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle St. Mass for Kathleen Murphy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimers.

Francis Lynskey

Skehana, Peterswell and The Little Flower Nursing Home, Labane. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Labane, Ardrahan this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St Thomas’s Church, Peterswell. Mass for Francis Lynskey tomorrow Sunday at 1. Burial afterwards in Kilthomas Cemetery.

Mary Joyce nee Atkinson

St Brigid’s Road, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Mary Joyce tomorrow Sunday at 11 in St Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to Athenry New Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request.

Noel Cloherty

Oughterard and formerly of Munster Avenue. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Ave tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, The Claddagh. Mass for Noel Cloherty on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Martin Dooley

Blindwell, Cloghan’s Hill. Reposing at Kilconly Community Centre this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Martin Dooley tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.

James Grady

Race Course, Loughrea and formerly of Carnamadda, Lecarrow, Co. Roscommon. Mass for James Grady today at 12 in St. Jarlath’s Church, Ballyduggan. Funeral afterwards to Ballyduggan local cemetery.