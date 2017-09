Patrick also known as Padraig Dunleavy

Ballygurrane, Athenry. Reposing at Gardiners Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:15 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Padraig Dunleavy tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, The Square, Athenry.

Sean Skerry

Liam Mellows Terrace, Loughrea. Mass for Sean Skerry today at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Cremation afterwards in the New Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.