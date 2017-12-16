Death Notices Saturday 16th December, 2017

Tresea Mellody

Mullaghmore, Moylough. Reposing at Gilmore Funeral Home this evening from 4 until 8. Mass for Tresea Mellody tomorrow Sunday in Skehana Church. Funeral afterwards to Moylough Cemetery.

Lucy Corcoran nee Kirwen

Portumna Retirement Home and Grange, Lorrha and formerly of Killimer. Reposing at Portumna Retirement Home this evening from 5.30. Rosary and prayers at 8. Funeral arriving at St. Ruadhan’s Church Lorrha tomorrow Sunday for mass for Lucy Corcoran at 12.30. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Pat McKeague

Creggs. Reposing at Moran’s funeral home, Ballygar this evening from 5.30 until 8. Removal from his residence tomorrow Sunday to arrive for mass for Pat McKeague at 1 in St. Mary’s Church Kilbegnet. Funeral afterwards to Kilbegnet cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit, Portiuncula Hospital.

George Bruce

Knock Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity funeral home, Main St. Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. John’s Church Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday for funeral service for George Bruce at 2.30. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit UHG.

Brigid Carroll

Gurthnanave, Corofin, Co. Clare. Mother of Carmel Daniels, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Brigid’s Church, Corofin, Co Clare this evening from 5:30 with prayers at 7:30. Mass for Brigid Carroll tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilnaboy cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Lisdoonvarna or Ennistymon Day Care Center.