Death Notices Saturday 15th July, 2017

Olive Keller nee Golden

Garbally Drive, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Sunday from 3 until 6. Mass for Olive Keller on Monday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ballinasloe Social Services.

Maura Keeley nee Walsh

Boston, Massachusetts, USA and formerly of 31 Water Lane, Bohermore. Mass for Maura Keeley on Monday at 10:30 in St. Patrick’s Church, Forster St. Interment of ashes afterwards in New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Anthony John also known as Jack Murphy

Coscorrig Crescent, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 7. Removal at 8 to Church of the Nativity, Kilchreest. Mass for Jack Murphy tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilchreest New Cemetery.

Peter Killeen

Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen for mass for Peter Killeen at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clonkeenkerill Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning, by request. One way traffic system will be in place to his residence on Saturday via Garbally Castle.

Thomas Killeen

Colmanstown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Michael’s Church, Gurteen for mass for Thomas Killeen at 2. Funeral afterwards to Clonkeenkerill Cemetery. House private on Sunday morning by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. One way traffic system will be in place to his residence on Saturday via Garbally Castle.

Lilah O’Connor

Formerly of Devon Park, Salthill and Blackrock, Dublin. Arriving at Church of Christ the King, Salthill today for mass for Lilah O’Connor at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Madeline Malone nee Shanley

Neale Road, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo. Private removal today to St. Mary’s Church, Ballinrobe for mass for Madeline Malone at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery. Ballinrobe.