Death Notices Saturday 14th October, 2017

Enid McCarthy nee Gardner

19 Crowe Street, Gort. Reposing at Monahan’s Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Enid McCarthy tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery.

Mary Smyth nee King

St. Enda’s Avenue, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Mary Smyth on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Philomena Sugrue nee O’Halloran

Lakeshore Drive, Renmore and formerly of Long Walk and Sigín, Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Mass for Philomena Sugrue on Monday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Margaret Thompson nee Kennedy-Lydon

Ballyforan, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cahercrin, Athenry. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan this evening from 6 until 8:30 followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballyforan. Mass for Margaret Thompson tomorrow Sunday at 12:15. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery.

Breid Keogh nee Maguire

St. Clerans, Craughwell. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea today from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilconieron. Mass for Breid Keogh tomorrow Sunday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Brendan’s C.N.U., Patient Comfort Fund.

Nan Keane nee O’Malley

Derrartha Mór, Carraroe and formerly of Clochmór, Ballinahown, Connemara. Reposing at her residence today from 12. Removal on Monday to Carraroe Church for mass for Nan Keane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. House private on Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhic Dara.

Mickie Loftus

Moylough, Briarfield and Mountbellew Nursing Home. Mass for Mickie Loftus today at 12 in St. Patrick’s Church, Moylough. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.