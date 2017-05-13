Death Notices Saturday 13th May, 2017

Bridie Fahy

Cullairbaun, Athenry and formerly of Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption Athenry. Mass for Bridie Fahy Monday at 11. Cremation to follow in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Mary Doble nee Bracken

Camborne, Cornwall, and formerly of Garafine, Ballymacward, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Doble in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Ballymacward tonight at 8. Funeral to take place in Cornwall.

Teresa Nestor nee Treacy

Turloughmore. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel today from 4. Removal at 6 to Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh. Mass for Teresa Nestor tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Lackagh. Family flowers only and house private, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Johnny Fahy

Monard, Turloughmore. Mass for Johnny Fahy today at 2:30 in Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh Cemetery.

Mary Donoghue nee Keane

Ballinacloughy, Maree, Oranmore. Mass for Mary Donoghue today at 1:30 in St. Joseph’s Church, Maree. Funeral afterwards to Kilcamin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Ann also known as Molly Fahy nee Duane

Allendarra, Woodford. Mass for Molly Fahy today at 12 in St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.