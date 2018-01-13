Death Notices Saturday 13th January, 2018

Patrick Lydon

Cregg, Oughterard and formerly of Rusheenamanagh. Reposing at Walshs Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 6.30. Mass for Patrick Lydon on Monday at 10 in Oughterard Church. Followed by Cremation at 4 in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, by request.

Johnny Prendergast

The Square, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Johnny Prendergast on Monday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Sarah Flanagan

Marley, Tuam. Remains arriving at Cathedral of the Assumption Tuam for mass for Sarah Flanagan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

June Cunniffe nee Duff

Anbally, Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at her home, tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 7. Removal on Monday to St. Colman’s Church, Corofin for mass for June Cunniffe at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care and Galway Hospice.

Violet McCann nee Ruane

Abbey Glen, Athenry. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Church of the Assumption, Athenry for mass for Violet McCann at 2. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Athenry Cancer Care.

Nancy O’Higgins nee Folan

Tirellan Heights. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Nancy O’Higgins on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

William also known as Willie Murphy

Rockland Avenue, Ballybane and formerly of Fursey Road, Shantalla. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7:15 to St. Augustine’s Church, Middle Street. Mass for Willie Murphy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Forthill Cemetery. House private in Fursey Road and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Bridie Mannion also known as Bridie Stephen nee Conroy

Turlough Beag, Rosmuc, Connemara. Reposing at her residence today from 2 with prayers at 4:30. Removal tomorrow Sunday to Rosmuc Church for mass for Bridie Stephen at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to M.S.

Mary Connors nee Barrett, Knockaun

Abbey, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5 with prayers at 8. Mass for Mary Connors tomorrow Sunday at 12 in Church of the Assumption, Abbey. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Peter White

Whitegate, Co. Clare. Mass for Peter White this morning at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonrush Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Raheen Community Hospital, Scariff.

Mary Glynn nee Moran

Feeragh, Caherlistrane. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph, Caherlistrane. Mass for Mary Glynn tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

James F. also known as Jim Kearns

Clarke Street, Athenry. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Jim Kearns tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request.

P.J. Heneghan

Toghermore House, Tuam and formerly of Quarter, Dunmore. Mass for P.J. Heneghan this morning at 11 in Church of Our Lady and St. Nicholas, Dunmore. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

John Morgan

Westbrook, Knocknacarra and formerly of Athlone. Mass for John Morgan this morning at 11:30 in St. John the Apostles Church, Knocknacarra. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery, Connemara. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.