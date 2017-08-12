Death Notices Saturday 12th August, 2017 

Tony Keady

Frenchfort, Oranmore. Reposing at Tearmann Mhuire in the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore today from 1 until 5. Removal to adjacent church for vigil mass for Tony Keady at 6. Condolences will commence again after mass. Requiem mass for Tony Keady tomorrow, Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family home private and no flowers by request. Donations, if desired to Make A Wish Foundation.

Matthew Coleman

Manchester and Caherlissakill, Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at The Sacred Heart Room adjoining Sacred Heart Church, Ryehill, Monivea tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Matthew Coleman on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery. House private, by request.

Deirdre Dolan nee Cassidy

Kilquine, Craughwell and formerly of Tuam. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Sunday from 5 until 8. Arriving at St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana on Monday for mass for Deirdre Dolan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Teresa Moggan nee Tierney

Cloonaglasha, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly. Mass for Teresa Moggan on Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kilconly Cemetery.