Death Notices Saturday 11th November, 2017

Bridie Power nee Copperwhite

Whitestrand Road, Salthill. Reposing at her home tomorrow Sunday from 4 until 6. Removal on Monday to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh for mass for Bridie Power at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. House private on Monday by request.

John James Conneely

Errislannon, Clifden. Reposing at Parochial Room, Ballyconneely today from 3. Removal at 6:20 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for John James Conneely tomorrow Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Errislannon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí.

Steven Williams

Marymount, Knockdoe, Claregalway and formerly of Dunstable, England. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway tomorrow Sunday from 5:30. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Steven Williams on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Lackagh. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice Foundation.

John also known as Johnny Shiel

Grange, Kilnadeema, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Sunday to St. Dympna’s Church, Kilnadeema for mass for John Shiel at 1. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Angela Murphy nee Casey

Laurel Park, Newcastle and formerly of Bushfield, Hollymount, Co. Mayo. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 7:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Headford. Mass for Angela Murphy tomorrow Sunday at 2. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.

John Corcoran

Menlo, Galway. Mass for John Corcoran today at 12 in St. Columba’s Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to Menlo Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.