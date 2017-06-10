Death Notices Saturday 10th June, 2017

James also known as Ginger McHugh

Dublin Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St., Tuam tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for James McHugh on Monday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Winnie Greaney nee Qualter

Loughgeorge, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of the Church of the Assumption and St James, Claregalway tomorrow Sunday from 2:30. Removal at 5 to adjoining church. Mass for Winnie Greaney on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. House private, by request.

Tommie Dowd

Beal Srutha, Ballybane and formerly of Aughagad, Castlecoote, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6 to Church of the Assumption, Fuerty. Mass for Tommie Dowd on Monday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Athleague Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, Galway University Hospital.

Marion Conneely

Kilbricken, Rosmuc and Santry, Dublin. Reposing at her residence in Rosmuc today from 2 with prayers tonight at 9. Removal to Rosmuc Church tomorrow Sunday for mass for Marion Conneely at 1:30. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Nora Sweeney nee McHugh

Gortatubber, Ower, Headford. Reposing at Carey’s Funeral Home, Claran Road, Headford this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glencorrib. Mass for Nora Sweeney tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Killursa Cemetery.