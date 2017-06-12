15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Monday June 12th, 2017

By Reception
June 12, 2017

Time posted: 8:16 am

Carrie Manning nee Scannell

Coast Road, Oranmore.  Reposing at her residence this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Carrie Manning tomorrow, Tuesday at 12 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Sr. Patricia Monahan

Cuan Chaitriona, Castlebar, Co. Mayo and Convent of Mercy, Loughrea.  Reposing at Mercy Convent Chapel, Loughrea this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St Brendan Cathedral, Loughrea.  Mass for Sr. Patricia Monahan tomorrow, Tuesday at 12.  Burial afterwards in Convent Cemetery.

Gerard also known as Gerry Traynor

Castlepark, Ballybane and formerly of Beleek, Co. Fermanagh.  Reposing at Church of the Holy Family Funeral Parlour, Mervue this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballybane.  Mass for Gerard Traynor tomorrow, Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Carmel Carr

late of Emerson Avenue, Salthill.  Reposing at O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5.  Removal at 6 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Mass for Carmel Carr tomorrow, Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Thomas Kinnucane

Deerpark, Ballinasloe.  Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 7.   Removal tomorrow Tuesday to St Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe for mass for Thomas Kinnucane at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.  House private on Tuesday morning, by request.

Brian Staunton

Cregg, Craughwell and formerly of Grattan Road.  Reposing at Cawley’s Funeral Home, Craughwell this evening from 5.  Removal at 8 to St Killian’s Church, Ballymana.  Mass for Brian Staunton tomorrow, Tuesday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to Killogilleen Cemetery.  No flowers, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Athenry Cancer Care.

