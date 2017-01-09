Death Notices Monday the 9th of January, 2017

Michael MacPollen

Cregg, Oughterard. Reposing at his residence today from 4 until 7. Removal tomorrow Tuesday from his home to Rosmuc Church for mass for Michael MacPollen at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbricken Cemetery, Rosmuc.

Maria McDonagh-Forde

Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, USA and formerly of Abbeytrinity Road, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High Street Tuam tomorrow Tuesday from 6. Removal at 8 to the Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Maria McDonagh-Forde on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Tuam Cancer Care.

Katherine Ridge nee Quinn

Tiernee, Lettermore and formerly of Drin and Lettermore. Reposing at her residence tomorrow Tuesday from 4 until 8. Mass for Katherine Ridge on Wednesday at 12 in Lettermore Church. Funeral afterwards to Moaghroas Cemetery, Rossaveal. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Motor Neuron disease association.

Maureen C Hogan nee Maher

Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe and formerly Tourmakeady, Mayo. Reposing at Portiuncula Mortuary chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Maureen Hogan tomorrow Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Mary Donnellan nee Maloney

Poolboy, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Donnellan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Paddy Byrnes

Tawin, Oranmore. Reposing at the Pastoral centre at St. Josephs Church, Maree this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Paddy Byrnes tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ballinacourty Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Gemma Tevlin

Attybrassil, Aughrim, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert tomorrow Tuesday for mass for Gemma Tevlin at 1. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Peter Mannion

Unit 5 Merlin Park Hospital and formerly Murrough, Merlin Park. Reposing at the Holy Family funeral parlour, Mervue this evening from 5. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for Peter Mannion tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Kathleen better known as Kathy Nolan

Crowe Street, Gort and formerly of Rineen, Gort. Reposing at Mullins Funeral Home this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7:30 to Gort Church. Mass for Kathy Nolan tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to local Cemetery.

Padraic Killilea

Brooklodge Nursing Home, Ballyglunin and formerly Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for Padraic Killilea tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

John Martin Walsh

Belmullet, Mayo and formerly Oughterard. Reposing at his daughter Patricia’s residence in Oughterard today from 4 until 8. Mass for John Martin Walsh tomorrow Tuesday at 12:30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.