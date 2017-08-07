Death Notices Monday 7th August, 2017   

Anne O’ Toole nee Fitzgerald

Ballagh, Bushypark and formerly of Ahascragh. Reposing at her home today from 2 until 7. Funeral cortege will arrive at Saint James’ Church, Bushypark tomorrow, Tuesday for mass for Anne O’ Toole at 12. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice or Cancer Care West.

Mary Hayes nee McNulty

Curryeighter, Cummer, Tuam and formerly of Renvrack West, Foxford, Co. Mayo. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday at 8:45 to Church of the Assumption, Toomore, Co. Mayo for mass for Mary Hayes at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Toomore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.