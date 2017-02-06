Death Notices, Monday the 6th of February, 2017

Emily McMahon nee Murray

Rockhill, Woodford. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. John the Baptist Church, Woodford. Mass for Emily McMahon tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. House Private by request.

Matthew better known as Mattie Cunningham

Cartronearl, Ballinamore-Bridge, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Moran’s Funeral Home, Ballygar this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Tohergar. Mass for Mattie Cunningham tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Chapelfinnerty cemetery.

Pat Heneghan

Knockdoe Beg, Claregalway and formerly Kilkerrin Road, Glenamaddy. Reposing at Lackagh Mortuary Chapel today from 4 until 8. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Knock Church, Lackagh for mass for Pat Heneghan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Glenamaddy Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin.

Anne McGuinness

Cloonkeenkerrill, Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home this evening from 6 until 7. Cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium tomorrow Tuesday at 2. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bernard Moylan

Renmore road and formerly of Castledaly. Reposing at Aras Naofa funeral home in the grounds of The Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for Bernard Moylan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Castledaly Cemetery.

Sally McNamara nee Faherty

UK and formerly of Drumaveg, Moycullen. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Moycullen. Mass for Sally McNamara tomorrow Tuesday at12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Elaine Bownes nee Strictch

Meeltraun, Cloonfad, Roscommon. Funeral arrangements to be announced later. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West care of Gaynor’s Funeral Directors.

John Egan

Kiltartan Cross, Gort. Removal to the Church of St. Attracta, Kiltartan for mass for John Egan today at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilbeacanty Cemetery. House private on Monday, by request.