Death Notices Monday 5th June, 2017

Sean Halloran

Ballynonagh , Clonbur . Reposing in Burke’s Funeral Home, Clonbur tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to Saint Patrick’s Church, Clonbur . Mass for Sean Halloran Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery.

Michael John Murphy

New Street, Ballinrobe, Mayo. Reposing at Cummins Funeral Home Ballinrobe tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 8 to St Mary’s Church. Mass for Michael John Murphy Wednesday at 1. Funeral afterwards in New Cemetery, Ballinrobe. House Private, by request.

Peter Finnerty

Englishtown, Kiltormer, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Church of the Assumption Killoran for mass for Peter Finnerty at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery, Ballinasloe. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Margaret Higgins nee Geraghty

Glentaun, Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Kinclare, Caltra. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Mass for Margaret Higgins tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice and Irish Cancer Society.

Mary McNamara nee Egan

Parke, Corrandulla and formerly of Maree Hill, Oranmore. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Mary McNamara tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Annaghdown. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Reggie Healy

St. Mary’s Park, Taylors Hill. Reposing at O’ Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue today from 4 until 6. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill to arrive for mass for Reggie Healy at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

Pauline Coppinger nee Ford

Gurteen, Ballinasloe and late of Mystical Rose Nursing Home. Reposing at Gardner’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Removal to St. Michaels Church, Gurteen to arrive at 8. Mass for Pauline Coppinger Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cloonkeenkerrill Cemetery.