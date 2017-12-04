Death Notices Monday the 4th of December

Brother Kevin Michael Ruane

Patrician Brothers Monastery, Kingston, and Bunniconlon, Ballina, County Mayo. Reposing at the Monastery Chapel, Kingston tomorrow Tuesday from 4 with prayers at 7. Removal to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road on Wednesday for mass for Brother Kevin Michael Ruane at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Gail Kieran

40 Dr. Mannix Road, Salthill. Reposing at her home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Church of Christ the King, Salthill to arrive for Mass for Gail Kieran at 11. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Ability West.

Frank Nannery

Creagh, Ballinasloe and formerly of Lavey, County Cavan and Killasona, County Longford. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballinasloe tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Mass for Frank Nannery on Wednesday at 11 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Creagh. Funeral afterwards to Creagh Cemetery.

Brian Finneran

Feevagh, Dysart, Ballinasloe, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at Dempsey’s Funeral Home, Ballyforan tomorrow Tuesday evening from 5.30 to 8.30. Removal on Wednesday morning from his home to St. Patrick’s Church, Dysart for mass for Brian Finneran at 12. Funeral afterwards to Dysart Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

John Byrne

Lenarevagh, Barna and formerly of Robertstown, Kildare and Pontiac, Michigan U.S.A. Reposing at the Cillín within the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church. Mass for John Byrne tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Private cremation to follow.

Gary Stones

Sownagh Ballyschrule, Portumna. Funeral Service in Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village today at 3. Private funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

Very Reverend Dean Thomas Kyne

St. Mary’s Nursing Home, Shantalla Road and formerly of An Spideál and Limnaugh, Corrandulla. Mass for Very Reverend Dean Thomas Kyne today at 1 in Cill Einde Church, An Spideál, followed by burial in the church grounds. Family flowers only, by request.