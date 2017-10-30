Death Notices Monday 30th October, 2017

Patrick Joseph also known as Pat O’Grady

Maunsell’s road and formerly of Kilbeacanty Gort. Reposing at St. Anthony’s room within the church of St. John the Apostle, Knocknacarra this afternoon from 3. Removal at 5.30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Pat O’Grady tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Cancer Care West and Galway Hospice.

Hubert also known as Hoby Gordan

Ballygall road, Glasnevin Dublin and Moate, Killimor Ballinasloe. Memorial mass for Hoby Gordan this evening from 5.30 in Church of Our Mother of Divine Grace Ballygall road Ballygall Dublin. Removal to Killimor, reposing at St. Joseph’s Centre Killimor tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Mass for Hoby Gordan Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice Blanchardstown.

Philomena also know as Phil Lawless nee Shannon

Poultallon Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe. Reposing at her son John’s residence Poultallon Ballyshrule, Ballinasloe this afternoon from 4 until 7. Mass for Phil Lawless in the Church of the Sacred Heart Killeen tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcorban Cemetery.