Death Notices Monday the 2nd of January, 2017

Patrick better known as ‘Packie’ McKeigue

Crossconnell, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Portiuncula Mortuary tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert. Mass for Packie McKeigue Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjacent Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Nancy Madden nee McKeown

Graigueagown, Portumna. Reposing at Hibernian Funeral Home, Portumna this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Nancy Madden tomorrow Tuesday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Kyleminouge Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Mary Keane nee Byrnes

Main Street, Clarinbridge. Reposing at Suaimhneas Funeral Home, Clarinbridge this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge. Mass for Mary Keane tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Clarinbridge Cemetery.

Bridie Burke nee King

41 Bluebell Woods, Oranmore and formerly of Grannagh Beg, Ardrahan. Reposing at Monaghan’s Funeral Home, Labane this evening at 5. Removal at 7 to St Teresa’s Church, Labane. Mass for Bridie Burke tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to local Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Michael Molloy

Shannon Park, Portumna and Portland, Lurrha, Tipperary. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Michael Molloy tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Teresa Murphy nee Cooley

Johnstown, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this afternoon from 4. Removal at 7 to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Teresa Murphy tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. House private tonight and tomorrow morning. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

John Patrick Fahy

Corbally, Cummer, Tuam. Mass for John Patrick Fahy today at 12 in St. Colman’s Church. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private this morning. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.