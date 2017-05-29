Death Notices Monday 29th May, 2017

Ena Lawless nee Spelman

16 Emmett Avenue Mervue and late of New Road Galway. In her 92nd Year. Reposing at her home in Mervue this afternoon from 4:30 with prayers at 7:30. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to The Church of The Holy Family, Mervue for mass for Ena Lawless at 12. Funeral afterwards to The New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice Foundation.

Mary Gohery nee Coen

Ballycahill, Killimor. Reposing at her residence today from 4 until 8. Mass for Mary Gohery tomorrow Tuesday at 12 in St. Josephs Church Killimor. Funeral afterwards to Killimor New Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Paddy Moran

Portumna Retirement Village, Portumna and formerly St. Bridget’s Road. Mass for Paddy Moran today at 11 in Dignity Chapel. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.