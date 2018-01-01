Death Notices Monday 1st January, 2018

Thomas Jones

Mackney, Ballinasloe and formerly of North Wales. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home, Ballinasloe tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Mass for Thomas Jones on Wednesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Creagh cemetery.

Doctor Eoin Bourke

Professor Emertius of German NUIG, Henry St. and formerly of Sandymount, Dublin. Humanist Service in Conneely Funeral Home, Flood St. tomorrow Tuesday from 6. Cremation service for Eoin Bourke on Wednesday at 3 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross, Dublin. Donations, if desired, to Plan International Ireland.

Noel Finneran

Chapelpark, Clontuskert Ballinasloe and formerly of Coolfree, Taughmaconnell, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Grenham’s funeral home, Ballinasloe this evening from 5 until 7. Private removal tomorrow Tuesday to St. Augustine’s Church, Clontuskert, Ballinasloe to arrive for mass for Noel Finneran at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Roscommon University Hospital.

Mary Frances Conroy nee Lynch

Kilkeedy, Tubber, Co. Clare. Reposing at Monahan’s funeral home, Gort this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Michaels Church, Tubber. Mass for Mary Frances Conroy tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kiltackey cemetery.

Kathleen Power nee Treacy

Feagh, Duniry, Loughrea and formerly of Heathlawn, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Mass for Kathleen Power tomorrow Tuesday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Duniry Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Carmel Barrett nee Healy

Dún na Mara Drive, Renmore and formerly of Dunkellin Street, Loughrea. Reposing at Áras Naofa within the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore today from 4.30. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Carmel Barrett tomorrow Tuesday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Gerard Riordan

Kylebrack, Loughrea. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Andrews Church, Leitrim. Mass for Gerard Riordan tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Leitrim Cemetery.

Theresa Burke nee McDermott

Mulroog East, Ballinderreen and formerly of Kevinsfort, Strandhill, Sligo. Reposing at Corless Funeral Home, Kinvara this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Colman’s Church, Ballinderreen. Mass for Theresa Burke tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Drumacoo cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s.

Josephine McInerney nee Donohue

Rossalia, Currenrue, Burren, Co. Clare and formerly of The Square, Gort. Reposing at St. Patrick’s Church, New Quay today from 4 until 7. Mass for Josephine McInerney tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Mary Ellen Divilly

Lissacarra, Kilkerrin, Ballinasloe. Mass for Mary Ellen Divilly today at 1 in Kilkerrin Church. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. House private today.

Margaret, also known as Peg Hynes nee Faughnan

Windfield, Newbridge, Ballinasloe and formerly of Dromod, Co. Leitrim. In her 99th year. Reposing at Cunningham’s funeral home, Newbridge this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Patrick’s Church Newbridge. Mass for Peg Hynes tomorrow Tuesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Killyan Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Killyan Cemetery Fund.

Margaret Murphy nee McDonagh

Barr Aille, Tuam rd and formerly of Doirin Darach, Lettermore. Reposing at Lettermore Community Hall this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Tiernee Church, Lettermore, to arrive for mass for Margaret Murphy at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kate Geaghan nee Sheehan

Killeen, Gort. In her 98th year. Reposing at Dolan’s Funeral Home, Shanaglish today from 3 until 6. Private removal tomorrow Tuesday from her residence to arrive for mass for Mary Kate Geaghan at 12, in St. Anne’s Church Shanaglish. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. People are requested to attend the funeral via Robbie Marcus’s Garage and leave by Keanes Cross.