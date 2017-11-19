15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Death Notices Monday 19th November, 2017

By Reception
November 19, 2017

Time posted: 9:01 am

Denis also known as Denny Hynes

Barnaboy, Turloughmore.  Reposing at Brooklodge funeral home this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for Denny Hynes tomorrow Monday at 11.30.  Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery.  House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s or Palliative Care.

 

Chrissie Ruane nee Whyte

College road Mountbellew and formerly of Keelogues Creggs.  Reposing at the Franciscan Chapel College, College road Mountbellew today from 4.  Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church Mountbellew.  Mass for Chrissie Ruane tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Tuam road, Mountbellew.

 

Frank O’Toole

Lemonfield Oughterard.  Reposing at his home, Lemonfield, today from 4 until 7.  Mass for Frank O’Toole tomorrow Monday at 12 in Oughterard Church.  Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery Oughterard.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

 

Kitty Hanely

An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home Moycullen, and formerly of Clooniffe Moycullen.  Reposing at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home Moycullen this evening from 5.30.  Removal at 7.30 to Church of the Immaculate Conception Moycullen.  Mass for Kitty Hanely tomorrow Monday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

 

Mary also known as Molly Glynn nee Wade

Doonwood, Mountbellew.  Mass for Molly Glynn today at 1:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough.  Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Menlough.

 

James also known as Jimmy Hughes

Clonboo, Currandulla.  Mass for Jimmy Hughes today at 1:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla.  Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Croí.

print
Death Notices
Win on The Keith Finnegan Show with Peter Murphy Electrical
Galway schools and Further Education Institutes to take part in College Awareness Week 2017
November 18, 2017
Death Notices Saturday 18th November, 2017
November 17, 2017
Deathnotices Friday 17th November, 2017
November 16, 2017
Deathnotices Thursday 16th November, 2017