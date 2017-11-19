Death Notices Monday 19th November, 2017

Denis also known as Denny Hynes

Barnaboy, Turloughmore. Reposing at Brooklodge funeral home this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to adjoining church. Mass for Denny Hynes tomorrow Monday at 11.30. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh old cemetery. House private Monday morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimer’s or Palliative Care.

Chrissie Ruane nee Whyte

College road Mountbellew and formerly of Keelogues Creggs. Reposing at the Franciscan Chapel College, College road Mountbellew today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Mary’s Church Mountbellew. Mass for Chrissie Ruane tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Tuam road, Mountbellew.

Frank O’Toole

Lemonfield Oughterard. Reposing at his home, Lemonfield, today from 4 until 7. Mass for Frank O’Toole tomorrow Monday at 12 in Oughterard Church. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin cemetery Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Kitty Hanely

An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home Moycullen, and formerly of Clooniffe Moycullen. Reposing at An Teaghlach Uilinn Nursing Home Moycullen this evening from 5.30. Removal at 7.30 to Church of the Immaculate Conception Moycullen. Mass for Kitty Hanely tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary also known as Molly Glynn nee Wade

Doonwood, Mountbellew. Mass for Molly Glynn today at 1:30 in St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Menlough.

James also known as Jimmy Hughes

Clonboo, Currandulla. Mass for Jimmy Hughes today at 1:30 in St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla. Funeral afterwards to Cregg cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Croí.