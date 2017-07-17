15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Death Notices Monday 17th July, 2017

July 17, 2017

Time posted: 8:23 am

Nora also known as Nonie Treacy nee Burke

The Old School House, Ryehill, Monivea and formerly of Caherlissakill and Glenamaddy.  Reposing at Sacred Heart Room adjoining Ryehill Church, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 5.  Removal at 7 to adjoining church.  Mass for Nora Treacy tomorrow, Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

Eileen O’Neill nee Bowes

Grattan Park, Salthill and formerly of Tipperary Town.  Reposing at O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5:30.  Removal at 8 to St Mary’s Church, Claddagh.  Mass for Eileen O’Neill tomorrow, Tuesday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West or Galway Hospice.

 

Mary May Madden nee Watson

Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, County Tipperary and formerly of Killimor.  Mass for Mary May Madden today at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

