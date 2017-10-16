Death Notices Monday 16th October, 2017

Due to Storm Ophelia three funeral arrangements for Galway have been changed. These are the new arrangements:

Nan Keane nee O’Malley, Derrartha Mór, Carraroe and formerly of Clochmór, Ballinahown, Connemara. Removal tomorrow Tuesday to Carraroe Church for mass for Nan Keane at 3. Funeral afterwards to Maoghraos Cemetery, Ballinahown. House private tomorrow morning and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Áras Mhic Dara.

Philomena Sugrue nee O’Halloran, Lakeshore Drive, Renmore and formerly of Long Walk and Sigín, Galway. Mass for Philomena Sugrue tomorrow Tuesday at 10 in Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Gerald Creaney, Portadown Co. Armagh. Removal tomorrow Tuesday at 12:30 from his daughter Collette’s residence, Caherlistrane to Donaghpatrick cemetery for burial. Family flowers only, by request.

The rest of todays notices:

John Burke also known as Cork Johnny, St. Laurence’s Fields, Loughrea. Reposing at Kilboy’s Funeral Home, Loughrea tomorrow Tuesday from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea on Wednesday for mass for Cork Johnny at 12. Funeral afterwards to Garrybreeda Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Una Lawlor nee Cloherty, Cloon, Claregalway. Reposing at Síoraíocht in the grounds of Claregalway Church tomorrow Tuesday from 4. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Una Lawlor on Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery.

Teresa Clancy, Portacarron, Oughterard and formerly of Boston, USA. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard tomorrow Tuesday from 5. Removal at 6:30 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Teresa Clancy Wednesday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Oughterard Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.