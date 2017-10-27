Death Notices Friday October 27th, 2017

Harry Murray

Moyola Park, Newcastle and formerly of Knockcroghery, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Harry Murray tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Tim Hernon

New Village, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín within the grounds of Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Tim Hernon tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Barna Church. Funeral afterwards to Realt na Mara Cemetery, Furbo. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to RNLI.

Martin Walsh

Tulrush, Belclare, Tuam. Reposing at Burns Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Belclare. Mass for Martin Walsh tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Claretuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Parkinsons Association.

Patrick also known as Pat Glynn

Limehill, Tynagh. Reposing at St. Ignatius Funeral Home, Duniry this evening from 5 until 7:30. Mass for Pat Glynn tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Church of the Holy Family, Duniry. Funeral afterwards to Tynagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Josephine also known as Josie McDermott nee Lantry

Ballyhoose, Lawrencetown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the residence of her son, Noel and daughter-in-law Teresa, in Ballyhoose this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Lawrencetown for mass for Josie McDermott at 12. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Kathleen also known as Kitty Flannery

Esker, via Banagher, Co. Galway. In her 93rd year. Reposing at the home of her son, Brendan, in Esker today from 2 until 5. Removal afterwards to St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher arriving at 7. Mass for Kitty Flannery tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.