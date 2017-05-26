Death Notices Friday May 26th, 2017

John also known as Seán Finnerty

Killasolan, Mountbellew and Sonas Nursing Home, Cloverhill, Co. Roscommon. In his 90th year. Reposing at his residence tomorrow Friday from 5. Removal at 7 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Seán Finnerty on Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Mary Farragher nee Fahy

Woodpark and formerly of Lisanoran, Annaghdown, in her 90th year. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Friday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brendan’s Church, Annaghdown. Mass for Mary Farragher on Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to Annaghdown Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Peter Burke

England and formerly of Gortnamona, Headford. Arriving today at St. Mary’s Church, Headford at approximately 1:30 from Knock Airport. Mass for Peter Burke tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery.

Seán O’Reilly

Ballinamona Park, Tuam. Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday morning to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for mass for Seán O’Reilly at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Cloonfush Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Paddy Egan

Castlelawn Heights and formerly of Woodquay and Castlegar. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Abbey Church, St. Francis Street. Mass for Paddy Egan tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Western Alzheimers.

Maureen Jennings

Booterstown, Dublin and formerly of Dunmore. Mass for Maureen Jennings tomorrow Saturday at 11:30 in Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, Harold’s Cross, Dublin followed by cremation at the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome at 1. Family flowers only, by request.