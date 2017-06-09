Death Notices Friday June 9th, 2017

Joseph also known as Joe Prendergast

Stamford, Connecticut USA husband of Deirdre, nee McCurtin, Dunsandle, Athenry. Funeral mass for Joe Prendergast tomorrow Saturday in Saint John the Evangelist Basilica, Stamford, Connecticut. Memorial mass for Joe Prendergast will take place in Kilconieron Church, Athenry at a later date.

Oisín Allman

Grattan Park and formerly of Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Mary’s Church, Claddagh. Mass for Oisín Allman tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Moycullen Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Croí and Galway Hospice.

John Curley

Ard Aoibhinn Drive, Ballybane Road and formerly of McDara Road, Shantalla. Reposing at the Holy Family Funeral Home in the grounds of Church of The Holy Family, Mervue today from 4. Removal at 6 to the Church. Mass for John Curley tomorrow Saturday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to The Galway Hospice Foundation.

Paddy also known as Pat Egan

Lisnagloss, Craughwell and formerly of Tullaroe, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Reposing at his residence this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Killian’s Church, Ballymana for mass for Pat Egan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilogilleen Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to ICU, University Hospital Galway.

Michael also known as Mickie Martyn

Crossderry, Craughwell. Mass for Mickie Martyn today at 12 in Clostoken Church. Funeral afterwards to Clostoken Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West, University Hospital Galway.

Orla O’Malley

Cordroon, Cross, Co. Mayo. Removal from her residence today to Church of The Sacred Heart, Cross for mass for Orla O’Malley at 1. Funeral afterwards to Cross East Cemetery, Cross. House private, by request.