Death Notices Friday August 4th, 2017

Kathleen Fahy nee Newell

Cummer, Tuam. Reposing at St. Colman’s Room adjoining St. Colman’s Church, Corofin tomorrow Saturday from 5. Removal at 7 to the church. Mass for Kathleen Fahy on Sunday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Cummer Cemetery. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care.

Nora Haverty nee Melody

Clonshecahill, New Inn, Ballinasloe and formerly of Lishane, New Inn and St. Brendan’s Home, Loughrea. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6 until 8. Mass for Nora Haverty tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Killimordaly Church. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Byrne nee Divilly

Ballagh, Menlough, Ballinasloe. In her 101st year. Reposing at Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Mary Byrne tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Menlough Cemetery.

James Hopkins

Loughanboy, Caltra, Ballinasloe. Mass for James Hopkins today at 12 in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. House private this morning, by request.