Death Notices Friday 8th September, 2017

Bridgid Burke nee Morris

Tiaquin, Colemanstown, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Bridgid Burke tomorrow Saturday at 12 in Newcastle Church. Funeral afterwards to Templemoyle Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Mary Kate Gavin

Killascobe, Menlough, Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home, Menlough this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8:30 to St. Mary’s Church, Menlough. Mass for Mary Kate Gavin tomorrow Saturday at 12:30. Funeral afterwards to Killascobe Cemetery.

Fr. P J also known as Fr. John Mannion

Killoran, Ballinasloe and formerly of Moylough, Ballinasloe, and San Antonio, Texas. Mass for Fr. John Mannion tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Killoran, Ballinasloe.

Alacoque Flanagan

Marley, Tuam. Reposing at Grogans Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam. Mass for Alacoque Flanagan tomorrow Saturday at 10:45. Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Peter Burke

Balroebuck Beg, Curandulla, and London. Arriving at St. Brendan’s Church, Currandulla this morning for mass for Peter Burke at 11. Funeral afterwards to Lackagh New Cemetery. House private, by request.