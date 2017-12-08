Death Notices Friday 8th December, 2017

Liam McDonnell

formerly of Moore Street, Loughrea and Elmwood Park, Illinois, Chicago, USA. Brother of Tony McDonnell, Moore Street, Loughrea. Memorial mass for Liam McDonnell in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea tomorrow Saturday at 11.

Helen Flannery

The Glebe, Tuam and formerly of Newcastle Avenue, Galway. Arriving at St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road this evening at 6:30. Mass for Helen Flannery tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Madra.

Mary Dacey nee Barnes

Raha, Oughterard. Reposing at her home in Raha this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Mary Dacey on Sunday at 1:30 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oughterard. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery.

Kathleen Dooley nee Griffin

The Wood, Barna. Reposing at the Cillín in the Church of Mary Immaculate Queen, Barna today from 4:30. Removal at 6 to the church. Mass for Kathleen Dooley tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Teresa Nevin nee Keady

Gortanumera, Portumna. Reposing at her residence today from 2 until 6. Mass for Teresa Nevin tomorrow Saturday at 11 in St Bridget’s Church, Portumna. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Portumna.