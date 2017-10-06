Death Notices Friday, 6th October 2017

Des Coogan

Shantalla Place. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road. Mass for Des Coogan tomorrow Saturday at 11 followed by cremation. House private by request.

Thomas also known as Tommy Whyte

Lisrivish, Williamstown. Reposing at Feeney’s Funeral Home, Williamstown this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Tommy Whyte tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Therese’s Church, Williamstown. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery, Williamstown. Family flowers only, by request.

Noreen O’Toole nee Flaherty

Slí Rua, Ballybane and formerly of Lettermore. Reposing at Ionad beside Lettermore Church this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Noreen O’Toole tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Lettermore Cemetery.

Martin Folan

Tulla, Ballinahown and formerly of Ballinakill. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5 until 7. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Star of the Sea Church, Lettermullen for mass for Martin Folan at 12. Funeral afterwards to Sean Bhaile Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway R.N.L.I.

Joe O’Connor

formerly of Connolly Terrace, Bohermore. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5. Removal at 6:30 to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street. Mass for Joe O’Connor tomorrow Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request.