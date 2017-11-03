Death Notices Friday 3rd November, 2017

Joan Tierney nee Conneely

Fairyfield, Parteen, Limerick and formerly of Ashe Road, Shantalla. Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick this evening from 5 until 7. Arriving at Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Saturday for mass for Joan Tierney at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

Pat McAndrew

New Avenue, Rahoon Road and formerly of Raleigh Row. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue tomorrow Saturday morning from 9:30. Removal at 10:30 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road arriving for mass for Pat McAndrew at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Ellen also known as Ellie Quinn

The Square, Loughrea and formerly of Cloonacusha, Killimor, Ballinasloe. Reposing at the Holy Family Nursing Home, Killimor this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Killimor. Mass for Ellie Quinn tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Killimor.