Death Notices Friday 29th December, 2017  

Julia Monaghan nee Connolly

Kingsland, Athenry and formerly of Oakwood, Abbeyknockmoy. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry tomorrow Saturday from 6.30. Removal at 8.30 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass for Julia Monaghan on Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Maryfield Nursing Home, Athenry.

Michael Sweeney

Mount Pleasant Drive, Rahoon Road and formerly of Keshcarrigan and Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Reposing at the O’Flaherty Funeral Parlour, Munster Avenue this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Church of the Sacred Heart, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Michael Sweeney tomorrow, Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Mary Grehan nee Mannion

Carrownure, Taughmaconnell, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Tonroe, Oranmore. Reposing at Grenham’s Funeral Home, Ballinasloe today from 4.30 until 7.30. Private removal tomorrow, Saturday to St. Ronan’s Church, Taughmaconnell for mass for Mary Grehan at 1.30. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Frank Moggan

Cloonkeely, Kilbannon, Tuam. In his 96th year. Reposing at Glynns Funeral Home, High St, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Benin’s Church, Kilbannon. Mass for Frank Moggan tomorrow, Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Kilbannon cemetery.

Padraig also known as Páidí O’ Donoghue

Fionn Uisce, Derrydonnell North, Athenry. Son of Regina and Patrick O’ Donoghue. Reposing at Quinn’s Funeral Home, Athenry this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Church of the Assumption, Athenry. Mass of the Angels for Páidí O’ Donoghue tomorrow, Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Bernadette’s Childrens Ward, UHG.

Margaret Stone nee Roche

Hillsbrook, Bar na Derg, Tuam. In her 96th year. Mass for Margaret Stone today at 12 in St. Mary’s Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.