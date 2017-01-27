Death Notices for Friday the 27th of January, 2017

Paddy Tierney

Rusheeny, Oughterard. Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Oughterard this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Oughterard Church. Mass for Paddy Tierney tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Stroke Unit, UHG.

Gabriel Ryan

Fahy, Rosscahill. Reposing at Aiséirí, Church Road, Moycullen this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege arriving at Killanin Church tomorrow Saturday for mass for Gabriel Ryan at 12. Funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

Walter Hegarty

Dun na Mara Drive, Renmore. Reposing at Aras Noafa in the grounds of St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore this evening from 5. Removal at 6.30 to the church. Mass for Walter Hegarty tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice or the Motor Neuron Association.

John Connors

Gortanumera, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, today from 4.30. Removal at 7.30 to Church of the Ascension, Gortanumera. Mass for John Connors tomorrow Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Church Hill Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Emmanuel House.

Michael also known as Mick McInerney

Cahermore, Kinvara. The funeral mass for Mick McInerney has been changed from 11am to 10am tomorrow Saturday, so mass for Mick McInerney will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, Kinvara tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to Kilmacduagh Cemetery.

Kathleen Fahy nee McDermott

Classaghroe, Glenamaddy. Reposing at her son, Gerry Fahy’s residence, Classaghroe this evening from 5 until 8. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy tomorrow Saturday for mass for Kathleen Fahy at 10. Funeral afterwards to Old Cemetery, Glenamaddy. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer’s.

Dermot Croke

Avalon, Coast Road, Oranmore. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Dermot Croke tomorrow Saturday at 1 in Church of the Immaculate Conception, Oranmore. Funeral afterwards to Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request, donations if desired to Parkinsons Association.

Mary Farrell nee Fallon

Rockfield Cross, Athenry and formerly of Boyhill, Athenry, in her 95th year. Mass for Mary Farrell in Church of the Assumption, Athenry today at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Athenry.