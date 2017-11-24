Death Notices Friday the 24th of November

Thomas also known as Gus Colohan

Harbour Row, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Mass for Gus Colohan tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Michael’s Church, Ballinasloe. Funeral afterwards to Clontuskert Abbey. Family Flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to St. Teresa’s Childrens Ward, Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe.

Christopher also known as Nipper Shaughnessy

Colmcille Road, Shantalla. Reposing at his home this evening from 6 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road for mass for Nipper Shaughnessy at 11. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

Laura O’Shea nee Fahy

New York, USA and formerly of Claretuam, Tuam. Reposing at Riverdale-on-Hudson Funeral Home, Riverdale Ave, Bronx, New York this evening from 7 until 9. Funeral Mass for Laura O’Shea tomorrow Saturday at 9:45 at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, Riverdale Ave, New York.

Josie O’Donnell nee Naughton

Riverside, Clifden and formerly of Ballinasloe. Reposing at St. Anne’s Nursing Home, Clifden today from 4. Removal at 7 to St. Joseph’s Church, Clifden. Mass for Josie O’Donnell tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Ard Bear cemetery. House private, by request. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Community Care Unit.

Christie Donnellan

Bermingham Road, Tuam. Reposing at his home this evening from 5 until 8. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam for Mass for Christie Donnellan at 11. Funeral afterwards to Tuam cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to Care for Shane Trust.