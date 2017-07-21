Death Notices Friday 21st July, 2017

Alex Barrett

39 Lakeshore Drive, Renmore. Reposing at his home, this evening from 4:30 until 7. Private removal tomorrow, Saturday to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Renmore for mass for Alex Barrett at 11. Cremation to follow. No flowers, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.

Raymond Simon

Castleknock, Dublin and formerly of High Street, Galway. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 7:30 until 8:30. Funeral arriving at St Augustine’s Church, Middle Street tomorrow, Saturday for mass for Raymond Simon at 11. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery Bohermore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Teresa O’ Rourke nee O’ Halloran

Corrib Park, Newcastle. Reposing at Conneely’s Funeral Home, Flood Street this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass for Teresa O’ Rourke tomorrow, Saturday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

Victor Hurley

Sycamore drive, Highfield Park and late of St. Raphael’s College, Loughrea. Reposing at his home this afternoon from 3. Removal at 5:30 to Church of Christ the King, Salthill. Mass for Victor Hurley tomorrow, Saturday at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.