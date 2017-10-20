Death Notices Friday 20th October, 2017

Peggy Casey

Tubber Road, Gort. Reposing at Monahans Funeral Home, Gort this evening from 6. Removal at 7 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Peggy Casey tomorrow Saturday at 10. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

John Morris

Shanard Road, Santry; Glinsk and The Square, Loughrea. Funeral cortege arriving at St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea this morning for mass for John Morris at 11. Funeral afterwards to Mount Pleasant Cemetery.

Maisie Walsh nee Egan

Deerpark, Ballycrissane, Ballinasloe. Reposing at Dignity Chapel in Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 5 until 7. Mass for Maisie Walsh tomorrow Saturday at 11 in Christ the King Church, Quansboro. Funeral afterwards to local cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice.