Death Notices Friday 1st September, 2017

Bridget Kilgannon nee Madden

West Roxbury, Boston, USA and formerly of Garymore, Ballymacward. Reposing at the Franciscan College Oratory, Mountbellew this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Caltra. Mass for Bridget Kilgannon tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

John Henry

New York, USA and formerly of The Hill, Loughrea. Mass for John Henry tomorrow Saturday at 12 in St. Brendan’s Cathedral, Loughrea. Interment of ashes afterwards in Mount Pleasant, Cemetery.

Tom Feehilly

Árus Mhuire Nursing Home, Tuam and formerly of Lemanagh, Lavally, Tuam. Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Cortoon. Mass for Tom Feehilly tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Brendan Corcoran

The Glebe, Clonfert, Ballinasloe. Reposing at his home today from 4:30 until 9. Removal tomorrow Saturday to Our Lady of Clonfert Church for mass for Brendan Corcoran at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to Clonfert Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, by request.

Gertrude also known as Gertie Cahalan nee Tarpey

Lackafinna, Bullaun, Loughrea. Reposing at her daughter Una’s residence in Lackafinna, Bullaun today from 3 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive tomorrow Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Bullaun for mass for Gertie Cahalan at 12. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, and house private on Saturday morning, by request. Donations, if desired, to St. Ann’s Stroke Unit, UHG.

Thelma Glynn nee Ferguson

Newcastle and formerly of Mary Street. Reposing at Irwin’s Funeral Home, Bothar Irwin this evening from 5:30. Removal at 7 to Galway Cathedral. Mass for Thelma Glynn tomorrow Saturday at 1. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Doreen Leeman

Abbeybreaffy Nursing Home, Castlebar and late of Beach Court; Ballina and Newbridge. Funeral Service at Turlough Church of Ireland, Castlebar today at 2. Funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Churchyard, Ballina arriving at 3:30 approximately. House private, by request.

Jack Eising

Caherawoneen, Kinvara and formerly of Canada & Holland. Reposing at his home today from 4 until 8. Remembrance gathering for Jack Eising will be held at Shannon Crematorium tomorrow Saturday at 12. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Irish Refugee Council.

Mary Rowan nee Hanley

Islands, Williamstown. Reposing at her residence today from 3. Removal at 7:30 to Church of St. Thérése, Williamstown arriving at 8 approximately. Mass for Mary Rowan tomorrow Saturday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Carraroe Cemetery, Williamstown. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired, to Sightsavers.

Peter Flaherty

Cumbers Lane, Knocknacarra and formerly of Trábane, Lettermore. Reposing at the residence of his brother Padraig Flaherty in Trábane all day today. Removal tomorrow Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Forster Street, for mass for Peter Flaherty at 11:30. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Fahy nee Monagle

Feigh East, Moyne, Tuam. In her 96th year. Mass for Mary Fahy today at 12 in St. Berrnard’s Church, Abbeyknockmoy. Funeral afterwards to Abbeyknockmoy Cemetery.