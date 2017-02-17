15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

Death notices, Friday 17th of February, 2017

By Reception
February 17, 2017

Time posted: 8:21 am

Bernadette Nutley

Ballygaddy Road, Tuam.  Reposing at Grogan’s Funeral Home, Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 7 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Bernadette Nutley tomorrow Saturday at 2.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Adrian O’Halloran

Weir Road, Tuam.  Reposing at Glynn’s Funeral Home, High St. Tuam this evening from 6.  Removal at 8 to Cathedral of the Assumption, Tuam.  Mass for Adrian O’Halloran tomorrow Saturday at 11.  Funeral afterwards to Tuam Cemetery.

Rev. Fr. Edward Casey

Society of African Missions and late of Kilbeacanty, Gort.  Removal this evening at 7 from the Society of African Missions, Blackrock Road, Cork to St. Joseph’s SMA Parish Church, Wilton. Mass for Rev. Fr. Edward Casey tomorrow Saturday at 12.  Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

Bridget Jeveli nee Holleran

Florida, USA and formerly of Carrowkeel, Clonbur.  Ashes arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Clonbur tomorrow Saturday for mass for Bridget Jeveli at 1.  Funeral afterwards to Rosshill Cemetery, Clonbur.

John Fahy

Walnut Grove, Ballinasloe and formerly of Raheen, Loughrea.    Funeral cortege to arrive at St. Dympna’s Church Kilnadeema today for mass for John Fahy at 12.  Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only, by request.  Donations if desired to CROI.

Death Notices
